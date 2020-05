Susan French is a registered nurse working at the Kelowna General Hospital. (Contributed)

A Kelowna General Hospital nurse has used her musical talents to express her feelings about working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Frenche’s “Your Nurse” gives listeners a window into what it’s like to be treating patients with the virus.

“Wipe down every surface, wash my hands until they bleed,” she sings.

“I know you can’t quite see me and your family can’t be here. So, I look at you with smiling eyes to try and calm your fears.”

