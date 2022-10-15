VIDEO: Kelowna residents share what matters to them in this year’s election

Kelowna will have a decision on the next four years of leadership by Saturday night.

Ahead of the results, Capital News stopped by the polling station at Black Box Theatre on Water Street and got to ask the public their thoughts on this year’s election.

Here is what people has to say:

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15), more than 20,000 people had cast their ballot, including the roughly 10,000 who voted during advanced polling.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. tonight. Two pieces of identification to show your residency and name is required to vote, and one of them must have a signature.

Unofficial results are expected later Saturday night – follow along at kelownacapnews.com.

Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer will declare the official results on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

