(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

VIDEO: Kelowna residents share what matters to them in this year’s election

Polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight

Kelowna will have a decision on the next four years of leadership by Saturday night.

Ahead of the results, Capital News stopped by the polling station at Black Box Theatre on Water Street and got to ask the public their thoughts on this year’s election.

Here is what people has to say:

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 15), more than 20,000 people had cast their ballot, including the roughly 10,000 who voted during advanced polling.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. tonight. Two pieces of identification to show your residency and name is required to vote, and one of them must have a signature.

Unofficial results are expected later Saturday night – follow along at kelownacapnews.com.

Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer will declare the official results on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022KelownaOkanaganVideosvoting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna
Next story
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

Just Posted

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

(Black Press file photo)
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

A rally to support Ukraine was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park

Gauthier with Kelowna RCMP bait bikes (Const. Gauthier/ Community Safety Unit)
Kelowna RCMP bait bike bust