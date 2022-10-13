VIDEO: Osoyoos man arrested after stealing election signs

Mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora had signs tampered with from Oct. 7 to 11

An Osoyoos man was caught on camera tampering with Dustin Sikora’s election signs. Sikora is one of two mayoral candidates in the Oct. 15 Osoyoos election. (Screenshot- Osoyoos First Facebook Video)

An Osoyoos man who was caught on camera multiple times stealing election signs has been arrested, RCMP confirmed on Oct. 13.

Osoyoos First, a slate running in the town’s Oct. 15 election, shared a pair of videos this week via Facebook that reveals the same man tampering with signs of mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora.

Sikora, the leader of Osoyoos First, says his signs went missing near the intersection of 92nd Avenue and Spartan Drive between Oct. 7 and 11, leading him to install a security camera.

Though the man has been arrested, the police report submitted by the group has not yet been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Services, RCMP told Black Press. The man’s identity can not be revealed by police at this time, as a result.

Several residents, though, including Sikora, have recognized him as Marcel St. Louis. He is the husband of Janis St. Louis, the financial agent for incumbent mayoral candidate Sue McKortoff.

“(Marcel and Janis) are both very well known as close personal friends with Mayor McKortoff and this social circle has fought very hard during the election to keep their status intact,” Sikora said in a statement.

“However, committing criminal activity is over the top. I am now left with even more questions than answers.”

It has been widely reported this week that both McKortoff and her financial agent were not aware that Sikora’s signs had been stolen.

Tampering with election materials in B.C. could result in a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for not longer than one year.

“Reports made to our team along with inventory and location checks concluded that multiple election signs were stolen over a period of multiple days,” Sikora said. “I personally take this matter very seriously as it is a symbol of what needs to change.”

Civic election day in B.C. is on Saturday, Oct. 15.

McKortoff and Sikora are the lone mayoral candidates in Osoyoos.

