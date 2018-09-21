Video: Penticton drive-thru breakfast over the top for United Way

People came to the Lakeside United Way Drive-Thru with two and four wheel machines. Mark Brett/Western News

Best year ever for Lakeside Drive-Thru Breakfast in support of the United Way

“Over the top” is how organizers are describing the results of Thursday’s United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

In addition to running out of the 850 pre-packaged breakfast bags, complete with an inordinate amount of swag, they topped their $20,000 goal by a grand.

“Everything went fabulously. We had a really fun morning,” said Erin Moore Lakeside’s administration and events co-ordinator. “We were really amazed by the support generated. We ran out of everything. They (public) donated and we gave them everything we had and it was our best year ever. It was our highest tally in the seven years, it was a lovely day.”

In addition to the more than $50 in goodies inside the bags there were another 150 grand prizes scattered throughout the bags thanks to a last minute donation by a local business.

Since the breakfast began it has raised close to $100,000 for the United Way’s critical work in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Related: Breakfast fundraiser kicks off United Way campaigns

The event also serves as a kickoff for the United Way’s work fundraising campaign.

United Way CSO Helen Jackman described the breakfast as not only a great way to raise money but also to get the organization’s message out to the people.

She added that the funds raised locally stays in those communities.

“We do it because it’s the best cause around,” said Lakeside general manager David Prystay during the breakfast. “It’s an easy way to get to a large number of people at one time get the community involved so it’s awesome.

“Besides we have 360 dedicated staff that are all part of this community and we support them in many ways and this is one of them.”

Volunteers came from all facets of the community ranging from individuals to members of the Summerland Steam hockey team, Penticton RCMP and Pen High leadership students to name just a few.

“This is my third year here with the United Way,” said volunteer Toni Boot. “I think the United Way does so many great things for the people of the South Okanagan.”

Toni Boot was just one of the volunteers helping out with the Lakeside United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday morning at the Lakeside Resort. Mark Brett/Western News

Pen High leadership students were working the window washing duties at the Lakeside United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday. Mark Brett/Western News

