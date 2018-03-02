VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Richmond RCMP are looking for a man who kicked a woman and knocked her to the ground during a community meeting at a public library.

The altercation was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube, during the meeting Wednesday on modular housing.

An Asian man is seen standing with another man and the victim, in her 60s, before kicking her and running away. Several people are seen helping the woman up.

The meeting was for residents to look over the city’s proposal for a three-story modular supportive housing project, which would be operated by the non-profit organization RainCity through BC Housing.

He’s described as about 6 feet tall with a slim build, in his early to mid-thirties, clean shaven, with a buzz cut and wearing glasses. At the time, he was wearing a puffy winter jacket and dark sneakers, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

