VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Warmer weather and a frozen Shuswap Lake provided an opportunity for outdoor play many took advantage of on Valentine’s Day.
“Half of Salmon Arm is down here,” was a comment frequently heard at the city’s Marine Park on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, as people took advantage of the warmer, sunny day that followed a week of temperatures dipping down into negative double digits, freezing the lake throughout the Salmon Arm Bay area.
Residents filled the ice beyond the city wharf, skating and playing hockey or just exploring, with many families out together for the idyllic winter afternoon.
The frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus was also a popular spot for skating a loop or playing shinny.
