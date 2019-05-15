Security camera footage captures thieves taking fuel from an outdoor storage tank at Adrenaline Auto Recyclers in Chase. The theft took place in the early morning hours on May 15. (Adrenaline Auto Recyclers photo)

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from Chase auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gasoline were stolen in the early morning hours of May 15

In the early morning hours of May 15, a group of thieves stole a large quantity of fuel from Adrenaline Auto Recyclers in Chase.

Karen Bassett, a representative of the business, said this is not the first time it has been targeted by thieves, despite metal fences equipped with barbed wire.

More than 1,000 litres of gas were taken from an outdoor storage tank between 1 and 3:30 a.m. The thieves were captured on security camera and Chase RCMP are investigating the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the culprits is asked to contact Bassett or the Chase RCMP. The business is offering a reward for their identities.

