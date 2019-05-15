Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from Chase auto recycler

In the early morning hours of May 15, a group of thieves stole a large quantity of fuel from Adrenaline Auto Recyclers in Chase.
Karen Bassett, a representative of the business, said this is not the first time it has been targeted by thieves, despite metal fences equipped with barbed wire.
More than 1,000 litres of gas were taken from an outdoor storage tank between 1 and 3:30 a.m. The thieves were captured on security camera and Chase RCMP are investigating the theft.
Anyone who recognizes the culprits is asked to contact Bassett or the Chase RCMP. The business is offering a reward for their identities.
