An intoxicated man was arrested in downtown Penticton while taking a bath in a fountain. Screenshot of video

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

An intoxicated man washing himself in a downtown Penticton fountain found himself in jail until he could dry out.

Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Nanaimo Square fountain.

“He was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance and mischief and was later released when he was sober and co-operative,” said Grandy.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer
Next story
Three vehicle crash causes delays in Peachland

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash causes delays in Peachland

Reports of a three vehicle crash along Highway 97 in Peachland

Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson goes to trial next year

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

City of Salmon Arm crew repairs crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Most Read