VIDEO: Summerland graduates receive diplomas

Summerland Secondary School’s 2020 graduating students received their diplomas, but the ceremonies were different from in previous years. This year, as a result of COVID-19, only seven students at a time, along with family members, could be present for multiple small ceremonies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Grade 12 students at Summerland Secondary School received their high school diplomas.

Because of the provincial directives to slow the spread of the pandemic, the traditional graduation event was not possible this year.

Instead, a series of small ceremonies took place at the high school gym over three days, where seven students at a time were presented with their diplomas. This year, around 110 students are graduating.

Alan Stel, principal of the high school, said it was a challenge to hold graduation this year because of the directives and restrictions.

He said a grad committee, made up of parents and teachers, worked hard to design a format for graduation.

“They were able to completely transform this space,” he said, pointing out the appearance of the high school gym for the ceremonies.

“The details came together well.”

A full video of the graduation ceremonies, including the valedictorian speeches and presentations of awards, will be shown on Friday, June 26.

