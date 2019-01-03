Semi trucks put on chains and wait for road conditions to improve in Revelstoke. Highway 1 is closed near Golden until 8 p.m. for avalanche control. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Video: Truckers stuck on Highway 1 due to winter storm

Highway 1 is closed near Golden

It’s not a good day to drive.

Highway 1 east of Golden is closed until 8 p.m for avalanche control. There is also a travel advisory for almost 200 km from roughly Sicamous through Revelstoke to Golden along Highway 1. According to DriveBC, travel is not recommended.

We talked to truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to the weather.

There is currently a winter storm warning for B.C with up to 50 cm of snow expected on Rogers Pass by Friday morning. Further accumulations up to 30 cm are expected throughout southern BC tonight.

Avalanche Canada has issued an extreme avalanche alert for the South Coast and Sea to Sky regions of B.C.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca

Previous story
Kelowna residents receive property assessments
Next story
Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Just Posted

Rockets see two division rivals this weekend

Kelowna hosts Prince George on Friday, and then are in Kamloops on Saturday.

Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Coun. Charlie Hodge is in the hospital and his condition is serious

Former Kelowna Rockets have chance for NHL All-Star game

Shea Weber and Leon Draisaitl could go to the game with help from fan voting

Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allows wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Video: Truckers stuck on Highway 1 due to winter storm

Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

The trial is expected to run for 10 weeks

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Most Read