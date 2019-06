We could see some rain this week

We may be in for thunderstorms across the Okanagan Valley, but the sun is expected to sine by Friday.

In the Okanagan, expects storms and temperature highs reaching 32 C.

In the Shuswap, the forecast calls for showers and clouds.

For the Similkameen, expect sunny skies with a chance of showers.

Here is your full weekday weather update,

