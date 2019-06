Prepare for a rainy week with a chance of thunderstorms

It looks like the rain isn’t letting up across the Okanagan Valley as temperatures cool and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

For the Okanagan, expect temperature highs between 19 C to 23 C and a chance of thunderstorms.

For the Shuswap, expect a chance of showers, storms and grey skies.

For the Similkameen, keep your umbrellas handy because more rain is expected for the week.

Here is your full weekday weather update,