A forest fire was spotted around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 at Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake. (Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake photo)

VIDEO: Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Observers suspect fireworks sparked blaze, Wildfire BC states cause still unknown

A forest fire north of Sicamous spotted about 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 grew quickly, according to social media reports.

The fire was seen just south of Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake.

Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake reported on Facebook that the wildfire was about 25 feet in diameter when it was first spotted but climbed about 300 to 400 feet up the ridge above the lake in the course of about two hours.

Fireworks were seen in the vicinity earlier in the evening so observers have speculated that fireworks caused the blaze. Wildfire BC reported overnight Aug. 3/Aug. 4 that the cause was still unknown. The size of the fire was estimated at 0.01 hectares. Updates to follow.

Read more: Rapattack crew responds to small wildfire east of Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Read more: Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COSAR attends one search and two rescues over long weekend
Next story
Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

Just Posted

COSAR attends one search and two rescues over long weekend

Teams searched for a missing cliff jumper, were called out to a sinking boat and an injured ATVer

Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

UPDATE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna knocked back on all flanks

The fire is three hectares in size and was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

New North Okanagan fire hall breaks ground

Groundwork is on tap for a new community firehall. Site works are… Continue reading

Princeton man faces charges after allegedly receiving ‘drunk driving’ lesson

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 1

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

VIDEO: Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Observers suspect fireworks sparked blaze, Wildfire BC states cause still unknown

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Most Read