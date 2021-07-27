The two competitions will be held in September (Lexi Bainas/Black Press file photo)

The two competitions will be held in September (Lexi Bainas/Black Press file photo)

Volunteers needed for Penticton’s Granfondo, Ironman events

The large events are important for Penticton’s economic recovery, mayor says

Two large athletic events planned for this fall in Penticton are looking for volunteers.

Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan and Subaru Ironman Canada are set to hit Penticton streets in consecutive weeks this September. The Granfondo, a race set to support upwards of 2,000 cyclists, is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the Ironman triathlon takes place Sept. 26.

The global competitions will both have at Pedal Penticton on August 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the hopes of recruiting some of the volunteers they need to run their events.

The Granfondo needs 400 volunteers and Ironman needs more than 2,000.

“Some of my fondest memories involve seeing our community come together to host these important events. Our volunteers have the skills and experience to make these events successful,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“I encourage the army of volunteers to dust off their t-shirts, come down to Pedal Penticton and sign-up to support these events and Penticton’s economic recovery.”

READ MORE: 'We did it': Canadian softball team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

READ MORE: Penticton council calls special meeting to deal with policing crisis

More information about these events and volunteer sign-up forms can be found at www.granfondoaxelmerckx.com and www.ironman.com/im-canada .

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
