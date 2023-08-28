Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna, Aug. 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna continues to be held and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The blaze, which is a part of the Grouse Complex wildfire is now 733 hectares large, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On the night of August 17, hundreds of people watched from the shores of downtown Kelowna as the McDougall Creek wildfire burned bright, sending embers flying across the lake. The Walroy Lake wildfire lit and began to grow in north Kelowna at approximately 10 p.m.

In Kelowna, four properties were damaged as a result of the fire, with another three properties damaged in Lake Country.

Less than 200 properties have been damaged on the west side of the lake. However, the number of structures damaged by the blaze remains unknown at this time as numerous structures may be present on a single property.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in Kelowna but several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour and to never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

People with property inside of evacuation zones are now be able to check to see the status of their homes.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has launched the online search tool for residents of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area who were evacuated due to the wildfire.

The tool only applies for residents who had a property placed on evacuation order, and the general public not on order are asked to be respectful and not currently use the tool, which can be accessed by going to www.cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo.

