Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record highs

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Looking to spend less than $1.30 per litre to fill up? You’ll have to take a drive to northern B.C.

A Petro Canada in Smithers offered up the lowest gas price of 121.9 cents a litre Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com, as commuters on B.C.’s south coast deal with near-record prices at the pump.

Some gas stations in Metro Vancouver hit 163.9 cents Thursday, tying the all-time price record set last year. In a previous interview with Black Press Media, senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said prices could sore even further by Friday.

Prices hit 157 cents in Greater Victoria Wednesday, with most hovering around 144 cents Thursday.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. That boost is expected to take a $150 hit to the average commuters pocketbook.

McTeague said the increase is mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

“There is a crunch in terms of supply and demand along much of the U.S. Pacific coast,” he said. “There is only a finite amount of fuel.”

McTeague said it’s difficult to predict whether prices will be coming down soon, but there could be some relief when the refineries are back up and running.

“I think all of B.C. has been hit pretty hard – Vancouver, Victoria, I would even say the Interior because we have gasoline coming down the Trans Mountain pipeline, but it’s oversubscribed,” meaning it’s at capacity.

– With files from Joti Grewal, Black Press Media

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine
Next story
Lake Country RV company to donate $100,000 to charities for 35th anniversary

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

Dawn Larden, owner of Oyama Soap Company, is a part of Craft Culture’s Spring Market

Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The staple at the City Park Water Park is being removed in place of newer and safer additions

Lake Country RV company to donate $100,000 to charities for 35th anniversary

For the next year, Voyager RV will donate a portion of its sales to Central Okanagan charities

Kelowna wanderer: Balancing the travelling experience and Instagram

Gina Petrovich is a Kelowna-based wanderer with a knack for adventure.

Okanagan reads means comments: RCMP

Penticton RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager answers back to social media comments

5 roses to try this spring

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record prices

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Vernon Abbeyfield House recieves donation after flooding

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $1,500 last month to help with the BX Creek Bank Stabilization project.

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Most Read