Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)

Wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year-old Dustin Daniel Heltman.

Heltman is wanted for breach of release order and driving while disqualified and is believed to be in the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

He is approximately six-feet-tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Heltman was arrested in December 2020, at which time he was a Grindrod resident.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dustin Heltman, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Heltman arrested following Westside Road police incident

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

