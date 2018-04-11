Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

A wanted man is now in Kelowna RCMP custody, after trying to escape from police.

Kelowna RCMP has a man in custody after a tip was received from the public of his possible location. John Aronson, 30, was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants relating to weapons and assault charges from an incident in September 2017, according to an RCMP news release.

On April 10, at approximately 3:50 p.m. police members were called to the area of Parkview Crescent and Springfield Road after receiving a tip from the public that Aronson was in the area. Members soon observed Aronson as a passenger in a vehicle at a housing complex and surrounded the vehicle in order to make the arrest, said the release.

Upon seeing the police, Aronson immediately jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive off. He collided with a police vehicle and then drove into a tree which caused the airbag to deploy.

Aronson refused to cooperate but was handcuffed and taken into police custody. He suffered minor injuries from the airbag deployment and after seeking medical attention he was transported to police cells where he remains in custody and is awaiting his court appearance, said the release.

One of the police officers assisting with the arrest was injured and required medical attention. He was later released from hospital after receiving stitches to his face.

“Police at the scene were extremely concerned for the public’s safety as it was evident that Mr. Aronson’s determination to flee from police outweighed any regard for the safety of the people at the complex or in the area, including our members,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “This is a prime example of how police officers put themselves in dangerous situations every day in order to ensure that criminals are caught and our community remains safe.”

In addition to his nine outstanding warrants, Aronson is also facing possible charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Drive while Prohibited, said the RCMP.

