Wanted Prince George man found after break and enter in Kelowna

The 39-year-old Prince George man was taken into police custody without incident.

A coordinated police response led to the arrest of a suspect in a commercial break and enter early Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

On Oct. 16, a short time after 3 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1900 block of Moss Court for a report of a break and enter, to a commercial property, in progress. An officer arrived on scene within minutes and engaged in a foot chase with a male observed fleeing from the area, however he was not located, according to the RCMP in a news release.

“Police set up an area of containment, and re-focused their attention on the commercial property,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “After a thorough search of the targeted property, officers located and arrested a second property crime suspect, they found hiding out.”

The 39-year-old Prince George man was taken into police custody without incident. Once in police custody, officers learned that the man was also wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest for failure to attend and breach. He now faces a number of additional criminal property and drug-related charges.

“Investigators, who believe the men were targeting tools and gasoline, also believe that the suspects were responsible for cutting large holes in the compound’s fencing to gain access,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

