Warm weather for Kelowna but slippery roads in the mountains

High of 5 C predicted for today but black ice, fog on Okanagan Connector

The view from a Ministry of Highways traffic camera on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, looking east at Brenda Mine Road Friday morning. —Image: Drive BC

The weather today in the Central Okanagan may be warmer than it has been in recent days, but that does not mean driving in the mountains will be any easier.

While the forecast for the Kelowna area for Friday was a high of 5 C today with a mix of sun and cloud, the Ministry of Highways warned Friday morning of black ice on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, between Loon Lake Road and Highway 5A, a 24.2 kilometre stretch east of Merritt.

It said there were also fog patches on the connector between Highway 97 and Brenda Mine Road, a stretch of about 23 kilometres east of the Pennask Summit. The fog was causing limited visibility for drivers.

Between the summit and the Trepanier Road turnoff, the ministry’s Drive B.C. website also warned of compact snow on the highway.

