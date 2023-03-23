Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is building its new facility in east Kelowna. (Photo/Facebook)

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is building its new facility in east Kelowna. (Photo/Facebook)

Wash your wheels in support of Okanagan wildlife refuge centre

Skogie’s locations in Kelowna in Vernon are taking part

Skogie’s car washes in Kelowna and Vernon are donating $2 from every deluxe wash between March 31 and April 3 to Wild Things Rehabilitation Society to help build its new facility.

“The support from the community is amazing, we cannot thank the team at Skogie’s enough for hosting this fundraiser to help raise funds for our inaugural facility in East Kelowna,” said Sydney Platz, founder of Wild Things. “We look forward to continuing to assist the community with wildlife concerns as well as educate the public on human-wildlife conflict resolution and environmental stewardship.”

To participate, drivers can use the automated exterior wash at Skogie’s Orchard Park or Clement locations in Kelowna, or on Anderson Way in Vernon.

On the purchase screen, select “enter wash code or coupon” and input “2345” to donate to Wild Things.

The society focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife in the Central Okanagan.

Wild Things is working with the City of Kelowna to build its facility after council gave approval for its operation on land at 2605 O’Rielly Road in November 2022.

More information about Wild Things can be found on their website.

