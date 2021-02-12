WATCH: North Okanagan homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Daysormay made a brief homecoming to shoot their latest video for Everything is Changing mid-pandemic.

The latest video from the indie pop-rock trio, who now call Vancouver home, put Middleton Mountain and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the spotlight.

“I spent so much time there growing up,” frontman Aidan Andrews told the Morning Star. “It was really cool to go back there and highlight those things.”

The trio had originally eyed up Osoyoos as a potential location for the shoot, but COVID-19 changed everything and Andrews and twins Nolan and Carson Bassett had to tweak the plans.

With Christian Lai once again behind the camera, daysormay hauled heavy camera and sound equipment up Middleton Mountain at dawn to continue their story that began in the video for Role Model, featuring Tessa Violet.

The suitcase also makes a comeback to the timeline, but Andrews said his lips are sealed about what’s in it.

“I can’t say a lot,” he said of the curious prop that’s slated to reappear in more videos. “But it’s protection.”

Everything is Changing was born on the strings of a ukulele on a camping trip in 2017, Andrews said.

“We had just graduated high school and kind of had this feeling like we were swimming out into the deep end and not knowing what to do,” he said. “As a way to cope with that, we started that song.

But like so many songs before that, it was put on the shelf for a bit when the boys didn’t know where to take it from there.

“That one got shelved for a bit and we went and did a couple of tours and wrote a bunch of other music,” Andrews said. “We kind of forgot about it for a while.”

While the band was digging through demos in 2019, the track made a reappearance.

“I had totally forgotten about it,” Andrews admitted. “To the point where I didn’t remember the lyrics. It almost felt like someone else had written it.”

The timing was right. Everything had changed. Daysormay went from a five-piece to three, and they were rediscovering themselves and their sound.

“It was a calming thing to hear at that time,” Andrews said of the song’s framework. “It was nice to have something to focus on, that way we weren’t just focusing on the doubt and insecurity of how things were going to work.

“It worked out.”

Timing is one of Andrews’ unspoken gifts, it seems, as the song Everything is Changing was made public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has literally changed everything.

Although not intentional, Andrews said: “I just find I have weird timing with stuff — moments like that where it just works out like that.”

COVID-19 hasn’t done much to stop daysormay, though. They trio was brought under the TAG label this past spring by artist and fan Tessa Violet, and they have participated in some live-streamed concerts and a virtual tour.

But the band misses real live performances.

“It’s something that’s been such a big part of this band since we started,” Andrews said, who promised a home show is on daysormay’s wish list.

“So many creative decisions have been based on (live shows),” Andrews said. “It’s been tough to not do that.”

Everything is Changing was released onto streaming platforms and a plethora of playlists Friday, Feb. 5, and has already had more than 30,000 listeners on Spotify as of Feb. 11.

Next on the docket, daysormay is looking to release an EP later this year.

“We’re really focused on putting out our music this year and showing people what we’ve been doing in hiding.”

