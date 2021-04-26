Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)

Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)

WATCH: Penticton hospital’s emergency department is tripling in size

Each treatment room will have a door for privacy and infection control

  • Apr. 26, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

To say Anne Morgenstern has a strong connection to health care in Penticton might be putting it lightly.

Morgenstern, the clinical operations manager in Penticton Regional Hospital’s emergency department, comes from a family of health care professionals.

Her late mother enjoyed a 30-year nursing career, which included a stint working together with her daughter at PRH when Morgenstern was a student nurse.

And there was that time when she was six and ended up at PRH after a scuffle with her brother resulted in a severed finger and a trip to the emergency department.

“I remember quite clearly as a six-year-old being in the ED which was three stretchers at the time,” said Morgenstern. “Where we have come since then is quite remarkable. We have slowly expanded, but this particular expansion is going to be amazing. So many things are going to improve, especially when you are talking about patient safety and patient confidentiality.”

The current expansion is part of a major renovation in the PRH emergency department that is Phase 2 of the David E. Kampe Tower project. Renovations are ongoing in the PRH emergency department, along with the pharmacy and the material stores area at PRH.

Emergency is Tripling in Size

The emergency department is getting the most significant upgrade, and will nearly triple in size upon completion. There is also an completely new exam room.

“It’s a big increase in the amount of space we will have and that affects all spaces of the ED,” she said. “There will be more room for waiting when patients enter the lobby. We’ve worked really hard to gain some efficiencies for patients so they aren’t moving from spot to spot.

“Each treatment area is a room with a door which improves privacy and enhances infection prevention and control. We’ve added some more comfortable chairs in areas for minor treatment and some recliners which will add to patient comfort.”

The emergency department renovation is complex and is taking place in phases to allow for the department to remain open. Another new area is opening at the end of April. However, patients may find longer wait times than expected as certain areas need to close to allow renovations to take place.

The complexity of the project has meant staff have had to be nimble, keeping patient care front and centre while work has gone on.

“I can’t say enough about my team,” said Morgenstern. “When we got into the meat and potatoes of the renovation, we were squeezed with construction all around us. On top of that, we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t a day that goes by that staff don’t have to face new challenges. I’m so proud of the patience and resilience of everyone involved. And in the end, patient care is going to be enhanced so we have our eyes on the prize.”

While the renovation is underway, people who need emergency care should still go to the hospital.

Clinics still Open for Urgent Care

However, if you need to see a physician within 24 to 48 hours for urgent care, contact your family physician or nurse practitioner. If you do not have a primary care provider, or your regular care provider is unavailable, consider visiting the Penticton Urgent and Primary Care Centre, located at 101-437 Martin St., or call 250-770-3696 for an appointment.

Other options for care include local walk-in clinics:

• Apple Plaza Walk-In – 1848 Main St. – 250-493-5228

• Peach City Medical – 2111 Main St. – 250-276-5050

• Summerland After Hours Clinic – 200-13009 Rosedale Ave. – 250-404-4242

READ ALSO: Okanagan firefighters train for wildfire season

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities
Next story
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Just Posted

(Pexels photo)
Rogers gives phones, plans to Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Residents in shelters across B.C. get phone plans from Rogers help them escape abuse

All eyes are on an incoming shot as West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie (centre) tries to screen Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say while being hounded by Silverbacks defenceman Tucker Hartmann during West Kelowna’s 3-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, April 25, in Vernon. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors blank Silverbacks

Third-string goalie Austin Madge makes 33 saves in 3-0 win as Warriors snap five-game losing skid to Salmon Arm

RCMP. (File photo)
Kelowna Mounties targeting illegally modified vehicles

Through April so far, Mounties have issued 31 fines or notices to ‘defective’ vehicles

Mount Boucherie Secondary School. (File photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

Interior Health confirms exposure at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Megan Osland. (Contributed)
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland earned her third professional win at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando last week

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire

Occupants escaped safely

Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)
WATCH: Penticton hospital’s emergency department is tripling in size

Each treatment room will have a door for privacy and infection control

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

The rise in lumber prices has been good for the USNR facility in Salmon Arm. (File photo - Jim Cooperman image)
High lumber prices good for two of Salmon Arm’s larger employers

Both USNR and Canoe Forest Products have benefited from the increased cost.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Motorist driving stolen Armstrong car flees police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

Most Read