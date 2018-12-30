UPDATE: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

DAN FERGUSON/BLACK PRESS

An elderly couple is dead after being struck by a train in Langley this morning.

The crash occurred at the rail crossing on the Langley Bypass, near Glover Road, at 9:40 a.m. today, reported Langley RCMPStaff Sgt. Dave Brown.

“It was train versus car at the Langley Bypass and Glover Road,” he said.

The car, which was stopped on the tracks in the train crossing, was hit by a westbound CN train and dragged some distance,Brown said.

“When we got to the vehicle, it was discovered the elderly couple were in medical distress… life-saving efforts were notsuccessful,” he added.

WATCH REPORT FROM THE SCENE

Two stuffed dogs and a War Amps sticker were all that remain in amid shattered glass at the impact site.

One witness, who refused to be identified, told Black Press she saw the couple on the track and was screaming to them tomove when she witnessed them being struck by the train. She has since been interviewed by police.

The train was travelling on CP Rail tracks, so Langley RCMP traffic services along with CP Police are investigating the crash,Brown confirmed. The conductor and other witnesses are being interviewed on scene.

No one else was reportedly injured in the crash.

In the meantime, that section of the bypass has been closed to traffic from Glover Road, to just west of the tracks.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

• Stay tuned for information

 

