Water advisory issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Safe water is available at a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system.

The advisory is effective immediately until further notice and is in addition to another advisory for the West Kelowna Estates system, which was issued on May 9.

City staff said the advisory is due to high turbidity, which is higher than normal and is caused by sediment from the spring freshet flowing into Okanagan Lake from creeks upstream of the water system’s intake.

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road. The city said the water is free throughout the duration of the advisory. Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place, which includes a touch-free system to fill bottles at the station.

To determine if you are in the area affected by the two advisories, you can visit the city’s water advisory map for more information.

City of West Kelowna

Most Read