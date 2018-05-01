Water floods golf course near Merritt

What appears to be serious flooding is currently under control and not a concern for the TNRD

What looks like serious flooding in photos posted to social media of the Quilchena Golf and Country Club and general store, near Merritt, is apparently not that worrisome.

According to Jason Tomlin, the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD)Emergency Services Supervisor, this area just outside Merritt is known to flood every year.

“It is flooding a bit earlier than years past, and we know it looks very dramatic but there are no structures at risk at this time,” he said.

The golf course is located in a lower lying area near a tributary that flows into the Nicola Lake.

Several passersby have contacted the TNRD about the flooding; however, Tomlin says right now there is nothing to worry about.

“We have had no contact with the property owners to request for help.”

There is currently no flood warnings or advisories for the Merritt region and Highway 5A does not appear to be affected.

To report severe flooding in your area, contact the Emergency Management BC Emergency Coordination Centre Reporting Line 1-800-663-3456.

