Water quality advisories issued for evacuated North Westside communities

731 properties affected in Upper Fintry, Westshore and Killiney Beach water systems

A water quality advisory has been issued for three evacuated communities along Westside Road.

A power outage caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire coupled with high water usage in the area for fire protection may affect water quality in the Upper Fintry, Westshore and Killiney Beach water systems.

As such, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a water quality advisory for Upper Fintry and Westshore, while a previous advisory remains in effect for Killiney Beach.

The advisories affect 731 properties across the three systems.

“As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers for these systems, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute,” said the RDCO in a release.

The advisories will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

