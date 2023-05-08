The water quality advisory will continue until further notice until testing confirms the water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines. (Black Press file photo)

Water quality advisory for Kelowna’s Falcon Ridge neighbourhood

Annual snowpack melt has caused increased turbidity in Mission Creek

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents on the Falcon Ridge water system off Highway 33.

An email statement from the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) states that increased turbidity in the Mission Creek water source from the annual snowpack melt has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

Interior Health has been consulted and roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory. Approximately 60 properties are affected.

All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The water quality advisory will continue until further notice until testing confirms the water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

More information on water systems is available on the RDCO website.

