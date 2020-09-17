Water quality advisory in place for Sunset Ranch system

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced a water quality advisory is in place for some customers in the Sunset Ranch water system and will be in place until further notice.
The RDCO said the advisory was put in place following infrastructure upgrading work, where a valve was replaced and the water main was serviced in the upper section of the system.
The advisory only affects the following areas:
- Seminole Road
- Escena Drive
- Cimarron Drive
- Riviera Drive
- Torrey Pines Court
- 3378 – 3606 Pine Valley Drive
- 3606 – 3612 Sunset Ranch Drive
Engineering services from the regional district will flush the upper section to remove impurities that may have entered the system during the repairs on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The RDCO recommends that residents should boil water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least a minute.
For more information, visit the RDCO’s water system page.