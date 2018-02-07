Clovechok in his local constituency office. He says he will be having local constituents concerns about snow removal and highway safety heard before the minister of Transportation and Infrastructure next week. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

Following two motor-vehicle incidents and a fatality on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday night, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok said his blood pressure is really high today.

“Nobody in this province has to deal with this on a regular basis more than the people in Revelstoke. It is affecting people’s livelihoods. It is dangerous. And obviously, people are dying,” said Clovechok. “The ministry is completely ignoring people’s needs out here. It is like we don’t exist. It is not acceptable.”

Clovechok said his office has been inundated with e-mails from local constituents today and is currently drafting a letter to the minister of transportation and infrastructure, who he will be addressing on snow removal, Three Valley Gap, the Trans-Canada Highway, and Highway 23 South in Victoria when he arrives next week.

He also praised the first responders, RCMP, and sent his condolences to the families of the two individuals who lost their lives on the highway this week.

RELATED: Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

RELATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Clovechok addressed the minister and premier on the Trans-Canada and Three Valley gap in November, and said it’s just not a priority for them.

“I’m hearing words like ‘accelerate’ and ‘expedite’ around the expansion of the Trans-Canada, but if you look at their timelines, they are the same ones that we had when we were in government. And I said to the premier: ‘that’s not expedite, that’s status-quo,’” said Clovechok.

Clovechok said that the NDP government isn’t concerned with the needs of local constituents, and that if this were to happen in the Lower Mainland, the response would have been immediate and deliberate.

“This is one of the highest snow-belt areas in the province. They know that.” said Clovechok.

“Yet they won’t give us the resources we need. If I have an opportunity I will bring this up to the premier himself, I will. We here in the Columbia River-Revelstoke are sick and tired of this.”

Clovechok said his immediate response would be to get more trucks on the road, with long-term goals like twinning the highway at Three Valley Gap.

He said the resources are just not available right now, and it doesn’t just affect people who are travelling, but our industry as well.

Clovechok said lumber mills can’t move their products.

He also expressed his concerns about Highway 23 South.

Clovechok will address the minister of transportation and infrastructure next week, and the NDP government will be presenting its budget later this month.

Clovechok said he will be going through it thoroughly to ensure the needs of local constituents are heard and met.

There have been two fatalities on the Trans-Canada in the last week.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair
Next story
Update: Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Just Posted

Update: Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Smoking exhaust fan causes scene at salon

Firefighters were called to a salon in West Kelowna for a smoking exhaust fan

Public urged to get involved with Kelowna’s plan to address homelessness

The Journey Home task force outlines numerous ways public can participate in process

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Kelowna man rescued from Blue Lake snowmobile area

Shuswap Search and Rescue team locate missing sledder early Saturday morning

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

Albas: B.C.-Alberta trade war needs to be diffused

MP says federal government must proceed with pipe and stop B.C. from interfering

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

School district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Most Read