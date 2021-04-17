An Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) climate change event in 2019 saw a large crowd occupy the Johnson Street bridge. Black Press File Photo

‘In grief for our dying world’: B.C. climate activists embark on 4-day protest

Demonstrators will walk through Vancouver for the first two days before boarding a ferry Sunday morning

Environmental activists embarked on a four-day trek from Vancouver to Victoria that began Friday, travelling only by ferry and on foot.

The Walk for Mother Earth will make its way from downtown Vancouver to the B.C. legislature in Victoria, as the activists are calling on the province to “tell the truth about the unfolding ecological catastrophe,” and halt biodiversity loss and climate change.

“A robed walker will to carry a declaration to the legislature demanding: that a citizens’ assembly be struck to address the climate emergency,” says the march’s event page.

The demonstrators will walk through Vancouver for the first two days before boarding a ferry Sunday morning. They plan to make it to Saanichton by the end of the weekend and finish the last 25-kilometre stretch to the legislature on Monday.

The event page says it’ll be protesting the B.C. government’s handling of issues such as fossil fuel subsidies, endangered species legislation, logging in old-growth forests, Trans Mountain pipeline opposition and the Site C dam project.

“We walk in grief for our dying world, in gratitude for all that remains and in determination to turn things around and confront those who value power and profit over people and all life on earth,” the event page says.

The march will take place on public roads and will be disruptive, according to its Facebook page. Participants are asked to maintain physical distancing and respect COVID-19 guidelines.

