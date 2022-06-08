Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

No direct threat to students, RCMP located suspect

A weapons complaint put two schools into a hold and secure pattern Tuesday.

Both Clarence Fulton and Ellison Elementary schools were on lockdown June 7 after RCMP responded to a weapons complaint on Fulton Road shortly after 1 p.m.

“Due to the nature of the call, police, in collaboration with School District 22 officials initiated a hold and secure at nearby elementary and secondary schools,” Vernon North Okanagan media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

“As additional information became available, and after police determined there was no direct threat to the safety of the students, the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.”

Police located and identified the individual and are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

READ MORE: No new information on ‘targeted’ Vernon shooting

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assault weaponsCrimeVernon

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study
Next story
Two-vehicle crash closes highway lane during Kelowna commute

Just Posted

Grade four students Kennedy Mutch, Mielle Tetreau, Reid Franklin, Kali White, Campbell Bruce, Presley Scott and Halle Havens, not in order, from AME and Chute Lake Elementary raced at the Kelowna District track meet at Apple Bowl Stadium (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Soccer girls are fastest at Kelowna Apple Bowl track meet

Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Two-vehicle crash closes highway lane during Kelowna commute

IH Kelowna
Paint thrown at front door of Kelowna Interior Health building

Residents cited mostly safety issues for boaters navigating between Wood and Kalamalka lakes. (File photo)
Plenty of support to dredge Oyama canal