Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons and cash from a traffic stop in downtown Vernon Sunday, Feb. 7. The 34 year old driver from Vernon was arrested, taken into custody and later released. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons and cash from a traffic stop in downtown Vernon Sunday, Feb. 7. The 34 year old driver from Vernon was arrested, taken into custody and later released. (RCMP photo)

Weapons seized in Okanagan traffic stop

Failing to stop at a stop sign in Vernon was just the start of problems for 34 year old Vernon man

A handgun, loaded shotgun and several other weapons were seized by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP after a traffic stop Sunday, Feb. 7.

Just before 12 p.m., an officer was conducting patrols in Vernon’s downtown core when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop of the vehicle was initiated in the 3000 block of 32nd Street and the male driver, once identified, was found to be prohibited from driving.

He was immediately arrested and searched which is when police found a knife and carbon fibre knuckles in his possession.

As the officer was removing the suspect from the vehicle, a 9mm handgun was noticed by the officer under the driver’s seat, easily within the driver’s reach.

A subsequent search of the vehicle saw police locate and seize a loaded shotgun and several other weapons.

“This is an excellent example of how proactive enforcement by our officers disrupts criminal activity in our community,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “These weapons have been taken off the street and our community is safer because of it.”

A 34-year-old Vernon man, since released from custody, faces a number of potential criminal charges and will next appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assault weaponsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Next story
Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Just Posted

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub will be closed until further notice. (McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub)
Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed until further notice

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Pedestrian stuck by vehicle on Rutland Road

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Most Read