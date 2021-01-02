A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Drivers are being advised to exercise caution on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass as a winter storm blows through the area.

Snow is expected on the mountain highway today with amounts reaching 10 to 15 cm. A total of 20 cm is expected overnight.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass with 10-15 cm of snow falling and gusty winds expected overnight.

Read More: Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

Read More: 2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scientists worry B.C. hatchery fish threatening endangered wild chinook
Next story
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

Just Posted

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Long term care home
Kelowna’s year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

John Brittain leaving the Penticton Court House.
Kelowna’s year in review – October 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of October

A Kelowna resident donated a boardgame set in the city to the Capital News. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-themed board game lands in Capital News office

Local resident Perry Gurniak found the board game at a thrift store

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Most Read