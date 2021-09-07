B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

B.C. residents have started getting their COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards, soon to be required for access to restaurants, pubs, recreational classes, indoor concerts and sports events, movies and organized gatherings such as weddings and conferences.

Businesses and services covered by the public health order are expected to ask for proof of vaccination and a valid government identification card starting on Monday, Sept. 13. The B.C. health ministry website issuing vaccination proof is active, requiring a personal health number and vaccine record to provide a record to show at the door.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing details Tuesday afternoon on the program, including an option of a paper vaccination card for people without smartphones or online access.

B.C. has joined Quebec and Manitoba in requiring proof of vaccination for non-essential indoor activities, in an effort to persuade what Henry calls “complacent” people from getting vaccinated. The program requires one dose of approved coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 13 and a second dose by Oct. 24.

The proof-of-vaccination requirement applies to visitors from outside B.C. Canadian visitors will need the equivalent officially recognized vaccine record and government identification for their home province, and international visitors are asked to show their passport and the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada.

