Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Weddings, art classes to require proof of vaccination on Sept. 13

B.C. residents have started getting their COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards, soon to be required for access to restaurants, pubs, recreational classes, indoor concerts and sports events, movies and organized gatherings such as weddings and conferences.

Businesses and services covered by the public health order are expected to ask for proof of vaccination and a valid government identification card starting on Monday, Sept. 13. The B.C. health ministry website issuing vaccination proof is active, requiring a personal health number and vaccine record to provide a record to show at the door.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing details Tuesday afternoon on the program, including an option of a paper vaccination card for people without smartphones or online access.

B.C. has joined Quebec and Manitoba in requiring proof of vaccination for non-essential indoor activities, in an effort to persuade what Henry calls “complacent” people from getting vaccinated. The program requires one dose of approved coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 13 and a second dose by Oct. 24.

The proof-of-vaccination requirement applies to visitors from outside B.C. Canadian visitors will need the equivalent officially recognized vaccine record and government identification for their home province, and international visitors are asked to show their passport and the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada.

RELATED: B.C. hospital staff offended by anti-vaccine protests

RELATED: Canada eases restrictions for vaccinated visitors

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Garrison Lake fire again visible from Highway 3 near Princeton
Next story
Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

Vernon’s Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C., has announced a petition campaign to help local craft distilleries getting the excise tax reduced to a comparable level with craft breweries. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan distilleries seek par on excise tax

Dan Glasscock, the traffic safety officer for School District 23 and the City of Kelowna, helps students and families cross Ziprick Road outside of Springvalley Middle and Elementary schools during the first day of school on Sept. 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
School zone awareness event hosted outside of Kelowna elementary school

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control