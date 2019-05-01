Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

An accident on Highway 97, which blocked the road north of Summerland for several hours on Saturday evening, resulted in one fatality.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for B.C. RCMP Traffic Services, said the accident, near Callan Road north of Summerland, occurred Saturday around 5:50 p.m.

A blue Toyota Tercel, travelling north, crossed the centre line, struck a barrier and crossed back onto the highway, colliding with a large truck travelling south.

The driver of the Toyota was killed instantly and the road was closed for several hours.

Halskov said witnesses called 911 before the accident to report that the Toyota was travelling erratically, but the collision occurred before police could respond.

He said the driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency or may have been impaired at the time of the accident.

However, the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

