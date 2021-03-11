Weekly COVID-19 cases go up in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan saw 66 cases of the virus Feb. 28 to March 6

COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan increased this past week, according to numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Between Feb. 28 to March 6, there were 66 cases of the virus in Central Okanagan, which is 24 more cases than last week’s 42.

In the same time period, there were eight cases in Vernon, one in Enderby, one in Armstrong, and two in Salmon Arm, which is down from three the previous week. Kamloops recorded 100, down from 124 previously.

To the south, there four cases recorded in Penticton and two in South Okanagan, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos. Other regions within Interior Health that had reported cases in the last reporting period include Kettle Valley and Grand Forks recorded no cases this past week.

Trail’s case count remains at one.

Princeton and Keremeos both have no new cases.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

