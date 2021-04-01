Weekly COVID-19 numbers more than double in the Central Okanagan

The BCCDC recorded 141 cases of the virus between March 21 and 27

COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan spiked in the last week, with health officials recording 141 cases between March 21 and 27, new BC Centre for Disease Control data shows.

That’s more than double the 70 cases recorded during the previous reporting period between March 14 and 20. This is the first week since January the case count has reached more than 100.

Other communities around the Central Okanagan also recorded increases in cases. Vernon saw 21 cases in the last week, Salmon Arm climbed up to 10 from last week’s seven, and Enderby has four, up from last week’s single case.

In the south, Penticton saw 19 cases, up from one case the week before.

Princeton, Keremeos and Kettle Valley did not record any cases, but South Okanagan had 14.

Kamloops recorded a decrease with 30 cases, down from 56. Merritt recorded 22 cases, up from the previous week’s six.

