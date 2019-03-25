(from left) West Kelowna city councillors Carol Zanon, Doug Findlater, Jason Friesen, Rick de Jong, Stephen Johnston and mayor Gord Mislom. Sydney Morton/ Capital News

West Kelowna acquires land for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

The city has acquired 24 acres on Bartley Road

West Kelowna council announced Monday the city has bought 24 acres of land on Bartley Road.

The property will be the future site of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and was purchased for $915,000.

The new plant will serve 12,000 people living in the Lakeview Water System and 6,000 people in the West Kelowna, Pritchard and Sunnyside Water Systems once interconnections to the new plant are completed.

The city previously applied to obtain the rights to use Crown land at the end of Rosewood Drive near where the current chlorine-only water treatment facility is located. But it was unsuccessful.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament

READ MORE: West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

“We would have liked to have acquired some Crown land, it would have been cheaper for our residents and water users,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

He said that the city had been negotiating with the province over the last year.

“For reasons out of the control of the city, we were just not able to obtain Crown land.We decided in order to not risk the time constraint of the grant monies to take action and acquire some land (on Bartley Road),” he said.

READ MORE: Grant allows for West Kelowna Shelter Society’s meal program to continue

The city is now working on design plans for the new plant and, with support from the provincial government, the city is in the process of requesting an extension from the federal government for the $41 million grant it received for the project. The extension is being requested because of the delay in securing the new land for the plans. That delay will impact the city’s ability to meet the grant deadline of March 2020.

READ MORE: Contract expiration not retirement for West Kelowna’s Jim Zaffino

“Moving forward now, we will be able to provide good, clean water to 50 per cent of the community who have been under water notices,” Milsom said.

The mayor added the water treatment plant will support West Kelowna’s growing population for the next 30 to 40 years.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sentencing begins for indecent caller

Just Posted

West Kelowna acquires land for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

The city has acquired 24 acres on Bartley Road

Kelowna council gives green light to cannabis shop rezonings

Seven rezoning applications for cannabis retail stores on council’s agenda Monday

Street signs, light knocked over in crash along Highway 97

Multiple signs and a light were knocked over at the Old Vernon Road interesection

Trailer stolen from Black Mountain, Lake Country business takes a hit

Little Lakes Contracting is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a trailer

Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Sentencing begins for indecent caller

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

RV lifestyle comes to the Okanagan

BC Interior RV Show returns to Penticton for the eighth year

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

Most Read