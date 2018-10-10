West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

Mounties in both West Kelowna and Kelowna partnered with the Real Canadian Superstore and participated in a food drive to help raise much needed donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

On Saturday Sept. 22, West Kelowna and Kelowna Mounties simultaneously parked their cruisers outside their local Real Canadian Superstore’s and encouraged the public to pack their police cars with donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Police officers at both locations accepted over 4,000 pounds of donated non-perishable foods and other items and raised just over $575 dollars in cash and Superstore gift cards for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

RELATED: B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

“Our officers are members of the communities that we serve and protect, and are often involved in gathering donations for our local food banks who tirelessly support those less fortunate,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our food banks are always in need of donations. Therefore, I would strongly encourage anyone who can donate to their local food bank, to do so this holiday season.”

“I’d also like to remind the public of the upcoming RCMP 7th Annual Cram the Cruiser, to take place in early December in Lake Country,” said O’Donaghey.

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

