West Kelowna bridge to close for three months

Work on Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek described as ‘an essential infrastructure project’

The City of West Kelowna will close the Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek Jan. 30 for three months for repairs. (Google Maps)

The City of West Kelowna is advising drivers to plan new routes for the next three months if they currently use the Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek.

The city plans to close the bridge for three months, starting Jan. 30 for what it calls “an essential infrastructure project.”

The closure will allow the city’s contractor to safely remove and replace the bridge, which has reached the end of its lifespan. Work will include the installation of a sidewalk on the upstream side, improving bike lanes and building a new higher bridge structure and asphalt road profile.

Motorists travelling north and south on Gellatly Road will use temporary detours via Highway 97 and Gellatly Road South and via Highway 97 or Boucherie Road and Gellatly Road North. Construction will not allow for through access over Powers Creek.

Crews will maintain pedestrian and cyclist access as much as possible throughout the project. Motorists can access the West Kelowna Yacht Club via the Highway 97 and Gellatly Road South detour.

The city will also close Rotary Trails Park and its parking lot to provide a construction staging area.

The closure will run through April.

