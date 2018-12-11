West Kelowna budget could increase taxes

A three per cent increase could be on the horizon for home owners

Home owners in West Kelowna should expect an increases in taxes next year.

The provisional 2019 city budget will go to council this afternoon and shows the projected increase to be three per cent.

However, city administrator Jim Zaffino is also asking council to consider to different tax increases, one to four per cent and one to five. The increase would allow fir the city to prepare for major infrastructure upgrades, sidewalks, parks and roads.

“While other municipalities had years to prepare for major infrastructure upgrades, West Kelowna is turning 11 years old and has a lot of catching up to do,” said Zaffino in the report. “It is important to note that the majority of infrastructure in West Kelowna is older then 1979.”

West Kelowna is expected to generate $32 million. Raising the tax to four per cent would net an extra $327,080 per year and a five per cent increase would result in increasing reserves by $6.5 million over ten years.

Council will review the 2019 budget Dec. 11 and will be revisited on Jan 15.

