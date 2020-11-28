West Kelowna cab driver under investigation after altercation over his lack of mask

A West Cabs driver is being investigated for an incident which allegedly took place this week. (West Cabs)

A West Kelowna cab driver is suspended and under investigation after allegedly becoming confrontational towards a passenger who called him out for not wearing a mask.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the early morning on Friday (Nov. 27).

The passenger, a woman in her 60s who is a regular customer of West Cabs, was being driven from her home to her work in West Kelowna.

In a post on social media, the passenger alleges the male driver refused to wear a mask while driving her to her destination. She said when she broached the subject, he turned the car around and brought her back to her apartment. She alleges further altercations ensued as she was getting out of the cab.

West Cabs CEO Pawen Aulakh confirmed on Nov. 28 the driver is temporarily suspended.

“The incident took place and we’re aware of it…We gave all the factual information to RCMP, and they are investigating it,” he said.

Since June, he said their drivers have been expected to wear masks on the job.

Aulakh said they are waiting for the conclusion of the investigation by RCMP before further comment and actions.

“All of our customers are valuable. If the driver is found to be (guilty of) what is being said, he’s not going to be part of our company at all.

“We have zero tolerance against that kind of stuff.”

Aulakh said they are currently adding new policies to also enforce the wearing of masks for passengers. Next week, all West Cabs passengers will be expected to wear masks. Decals will be posted on cab windows.

The RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

