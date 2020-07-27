West Kelowna church expansion a no-go

The developer pulled the application to expand Evangel Baptist Church

A West Kelowna church’s plan to build might not move forward after all, as the developer for the 1080 Devon Road property pulled the application.

Now, city staff are recommending that council rescind the first readings of amendments to the Official Community Plan and the zoning bylaw in order to close the file and abandon it.

Evangel Baptist Church’s plan to build on the site raised some concerns, as area residents indicated they weren’t consulted about the development. Some residents were concerned about wildlife habitat in the area that could be disturbed if the expansion went ahead, with the main concern being habitat for the western painted turtle.

Western painted turtles are an at-risk species, with the Okanagan population seeing an increase in vehicular deaths this year. The deaths have been so prominent this year that the City of West Kelowna is in the process of installing trail cams along Westlake Road to monitor turtle behaviour and figure out how to help them cross the road safely.

Residents even put together a petition asking the city not to move forward with the church’s application, which garnered over 2,600 signatures.

The church initially applied for a 6,000 square feet expansion, including a 55-stall parking lot and a driveway that will access Westlake Road.

During the June 23 council meeting, Counc. Doug Findlater said the turtle habitat in the area has long been a unique feature in the area.

“You’ve got two ponds at each end of the road, and I guess they migrate back and forth and they get squished if they get on the road,” he said.

“(Addressing it) will make a lot of people a bit happy that they’re not seeing carnage there.”

Council asked the developer to engage with the community and let residents know what to expect with the proposed expansion. Council also requested for more information regarding the development then.

Council will make the final decision on Tuesday night (July 28) during the meeting.

READ: ‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

READ: Westbank First Nation’s museum doing well despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility
Next story
Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Just Posted

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

West Kelowna church expansion a no-go

The developer pulled the application to expand Evangel Baptist Church

Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

Mayor Cindy Fortin is asking residents to consider wearing masks while in the community

Water restrictions in place for the Falcon Ridge area

The RDCO is banning outdoor irrigation for all properties served by the water system off of Highway 33 south.

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

The NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers And Playoffs begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

SilverStar cranks out mountain biking race

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in Vernon, as well as Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Local homeowners should encourage council to have a ‘buy-in’ program to augment the solar farm

Most Read