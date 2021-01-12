West Kelowna elementary school reports COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health will follow up with those potentially exposed through contact tracing

Interior Health (IH) has reported a COVID-19 exposure event at a West Kelowna school.

The health authority announced on Jan. 11 that there was an exposure of the virus at Hudson Road Elementary.

IH said all individuals are now self-isolating and have access to support from local public health teams. IH is now following up with others who may have been potentially exposed.

Hudson Road Elementary joins the list of schools and school communities that have had COVID-19 exposures and cases since classes went back into session for the new year.

Over the weekend, the Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) also announced exposures at three other schools Okanagan Mission Secondary, Kelowna Secondary and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary.

For a full list of school exposure events within the Interior Health region, visit the BCCDC’s website.

