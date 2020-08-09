All entries for the annual “Fire in the Mountains” initiative must be in by Aug. 17., 2020. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue gear up for annual ‘Fire in the Mountains’ initiative

WKPF is offering one individual the opportunity to spend up to 3 days with their firefighter hero’s hiking or paddling in one of BC’s pristine wilderness environments

West Kelowna Professional Firefighters with Local 4457 will be breaking down barriers again in 2020 with their annual “Fire in the Mountains” initiative.

WKPF will be offering one lucky individual the opportunity to spend up to 3 days with their firefighter hero’s hiking or paddling in one of BC’s pristine wilderness environments, guided by CRIS Adaptive and its Adaptive Travel team.

“This was just like the icing on the cake in terms of experiences in terms of overcoming barriers we are very, very grateful that he got to have such a significantly positive experience and we just want to reach out and say a huge thank you to you the crew the charitable society for doing this for guys like him,” Anna Wong, spouse of 2019 Adaptive Travel client and participant Aaron Clements.

“The West Kelowna Professional Firefighters donations over the years have changed so many lives. We are so grateful to Local 4457 and WKPF for continuing to partner with us on these amazing wilderness excursions. The firefighters’ donation of time and money helps people who wouldn’t have the opportunity or means to experience such an outdoor adventure,” said CRIS Adaptive CEO Shelley Buchanan Gilmore.

“These trips change the lives of not only the client but of their families and circles, while breaking down barriers and promoting inclusion for all,” said Ryan Onyschuk of Local 4457.

“These trips are inspiring, as they open the doors for what is possible for people who face barriers to the outdoors. One of the great things about this three-day adventure is the life long memories everyone takes away while connecting in the peaceful and invigorating backdrop of nature. The work that CRIS does to make sure these trips and experiences happen is extraordinary.”

WKPF encourages and challenges other businesses, organizations, and clubs from within the Okanagan to help provide more opportunities such as these to people with disabilities.

For any individual interested in applying for our “Fire in the Mountains” trip, just tell us why you would like to participate in a trip with firefighters, and what it would mean to you. All inquiries must be received by Monday, August 17. For more information on how to apply, or to find out how to get involved visit www.adaptivetravel.ca phone 250 979 3941 or email info@adaptivetravel.ca.

