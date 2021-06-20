West Kelowna fire crews respond to injured mountain biker

(Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)

West Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of an injured mountain biker on the Smith Creek Road trail.

At around 10:15 a.m., crews received a call of a mountain biker with a hip injury about one kilometre up the trail at the end of Smith Creek Road.

The ambulance arrived on scene around 11:10 a.m.

Crews sent a four-wheel drive all terrain utility vehicle up the trail to get the injured mountain biker down safely. As of 11:10 a.m., the biker was still on the trail and has yet to be brought down.

This is the second time in a week that emergency crews have been called to this trail to help an injured mountain biker.

Just last week on Sunday (June 13), crews rescued a woman on the same trail. The woman was later brought to hospital with a leg injury.

The Capital News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.



