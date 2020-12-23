West Kelowna Fire Rescue donates over 9,000 pounds of food to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the food drive was a success thanks to generosity of community

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s 23rd annual holiday food drive brought 9,084 pounds of food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

Food and cash donations were collected until Dec. 15 at the four West Kelowna fire halls and were then combined with donations from City of West Kelowna staff. A total of 9,084 pounds of food and $2,650 in cash donations were donated to the COFB.

“The food bank was counting on us so we are so grateful to all of the community members who dropped off their donations at our fire halls across the Westside,” said fire chief Jason Brolund.

“Due to provincial health orders, we were unable to go door-to-door this year, but the community’s holiday spirit shone through with residents dropping off donations at our fire halls.”

Brolund added the success of the food drive was also thanks to other local businesses who supported the initiative, including Big Steel Box, Crown Packaging and U-Haul.

Tammie Watson, chief development officer at COFB, said they are very grateful for the support.

“Each pound of food is valued at $2.60, so the food drive has essentially put $23,618 worth of food onto the shelves of the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s West Kelowna facility, and in turn directly into the hands of our clients,” she said.

“We are incredibly thankful to all our Westside residents for supporting the firefighters’ food drive and helping ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”

As the pandemic continues to impact the finances of many families, the COFB said they are expecting a 28 per cent increase in Christmas hamper requests this year.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is still taking donations. Residents are encouraged to visit the COFB website and donate online.

