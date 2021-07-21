West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home park

The garage where the fire sparked and a nearby home suffered significant damage

West Kelowna Fire Rescue knocked down a blaze at the Berkley Estates Mobile Home Park late Monday night.

Crews arrived just after 11 p.m. to find a detached garage fully engulfed, with flames extending to a nearby home. The lone occupant of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.

READ MORE: Suspicious grass fire in Kelowna neighbourhood under investigation

However, the garage and home suffered significant damage.

The occupant has insurance and is in the care of emergency support services.

Crews responded with four engines, a command unit and safety.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafire

Previous story
Vernon shows appreciation for firefighters
Next story
More evacuation orders from TNRD due to Sparks Lake wildfire

Just Posted

The two were arrested on Monday, July 19, as police swarmed Benvoulin Road. (Contributed)
2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Kelowna now facing charges

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).
West Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home park

The banner calling for justice for Jared Lowndes hangs from the Kelowna pedestrian bridge on July 20. (Jacqueline Gullion/Contributed)
Banner calling for justice for Jared Lowndes drops from Kelowna pedestrian bridge

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Wind expected to cause growth in Brenda Creek wildfire