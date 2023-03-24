West Kelowna Fire Department. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna Fire Department. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna grass fire causes damage to home

The fast burning blaze was located at the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive

A fast burning grass fire in West Kelowna was snuffed out after causing damage to a home on March 24.

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a call for a blaze on the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive, near a home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames with minor damage the home.

Assistant Fire Chief, Lionel Bateman, said that some crew members will remain at the scene for overhaul.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue would like to remind the public that spring has sprung and with it comes very dry grass season.

“Please take all precautions to eliminate any source of ignition,” said Bateman.

READ MORE: Teen allegedly assaulted at same Kelowna bus stop as international student

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West Kelownafire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen allegedly assaulted at same Kelowna bus stop as international student

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Department. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna grass fire causes damage to home

Area where the teen was allegedly attacked. (Google)
Teen allegedly assaulted at same Kelowna bus stop as international student

(Big White Resort photo)
Card Shark Pride event and parade takes over Big White this weekend

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)
Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country