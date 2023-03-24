West Kelowna grass fire causes damage to home

The fast burning blaze was located at the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive

A fast burning grass fire in West Kelowna was snuffed out after causing damage to a home on March 24.

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a call for a blaze on the 2100 block of Shamrock Drive, near a home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames with minor damage the home.

Assistant Fire Chief, Lionel Bateman, said that some crew members will remain at the scene for overhaul.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue would like to remind the public that spring has sprung and with it comes very dry grass season.

“Please take all precautions to eliminate any source of ignition,” said Bateman.

